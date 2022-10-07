Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,401 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NSC. Citigroup lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.71.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 2.1 %

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $4.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.39. The company had a trading volume of 20,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,449. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.68. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $209.59 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

