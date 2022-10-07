Norman H. Pessin Buys 333,334 Shares of Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Stock

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) major shareholder Norman H. Pessin purchased 333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,221,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,186. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Duos Technologies Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DUOT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 29,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.79. Duos Technologies Group Inc has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $7.29.

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. Duos Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 794.97% and a negative net margin of 63.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Duos Technologies Group Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duos Technologies Group

About Duos Technologies Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Duos Technologies Group by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 27,489 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 519,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares during the period. Finally, Bleichroeder LP raised its position in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,283,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after buying an additional 829,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

See Also

