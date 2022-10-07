Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Trading Down 0.8%

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.08 and last traded at $21.12. Approximately 19,896 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 35,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.
Northern Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39.
Northern Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%.
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
