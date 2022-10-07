Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Lowered to C$47.00 at National Bankshares

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.35.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power Price Performance

Shares of TSE:NPI traded down C$1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$38.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.97. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$34.95 and a 12-month high of C$47.13. The company has a market cap of C$9.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.03.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.