Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.9% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,506,692,000 after acquiring an additional 596,760 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,597,000 after acquiring an additional 441,023 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 230.8% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 199,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,666,000 after acquiring an additional 139,481 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 733,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,889,000 after acquiring an additional 78,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 22.5% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 339,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,889,000 after acquiring an additional 62,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $485.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $482.53 and its 200-day moving average is $467.38. The company has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $345.90 and a 12 month high of $515.49.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.27.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

