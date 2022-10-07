Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 1,623.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,017 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shell by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $883,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHEL opened at $51.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.87. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHEL. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

