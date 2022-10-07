Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $435,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 136.0% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $109.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.04.

