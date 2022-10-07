Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 320 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $86.70 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.70 and its 200-day moving average is $94.50.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

