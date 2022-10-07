Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,806,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,674,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,835,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,512,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 118.8% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 674,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,873,000 after buying an additional 366,320 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average is $32.45. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $27.34 and a 52 week high of $40.48.

