Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Norwood Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Norwood Financial stock opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.22. Norwood Financial has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 33.80%.

Norwood Financial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

In other news, Chairman Lewis J. Critelli sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $44,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Lewis J. Critelli sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $119,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,173.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis J. Critelli sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $44,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,688 shares of company stock valued at $228,465 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwood Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

