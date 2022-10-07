Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target Cut to $107.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Bank of America from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.52% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Get Nova alerts:

Nova Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $87.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.04 and its 200 day moving average is $99.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. Nova has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $149.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nova

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Nova had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $141.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nova will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nova by 184.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nova

(Get Rating)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.