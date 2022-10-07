NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Insider Frank X. Leonard Sells 6,754 Shares

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $569,834.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,250,560.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR traded down $4.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.35. 396,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,452. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.11 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 7.87. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $56.39 and a 52-week high of $124.35.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.13 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NovoCure from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NovoCure by 1,108.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

