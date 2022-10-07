Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Director Sells $235,863.10 in Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) Director Matthew Shair sold 12,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $235,863.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,114,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,544,740.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Shair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 5th, Matthew Shair sold 7,884 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $151,530.48.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Matthew Shair sold 13,151 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $241,452.36.

On Friday, July 15th, Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $36,580.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Matthew Shair sold 100 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $1,825.00.

Nuvalent Stock Down 2.7 %

NUVL stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.58. 105,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,981. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $31.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvalent

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Nuvalent by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Nuvalent by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Nuvalent by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

Featured Stories

