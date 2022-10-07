NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) PT Lowered to $58.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $43.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $310.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.83 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NuVasive by 1,364.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,868,000 after buying an additional 603,967 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,627,000. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,099,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 665,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,692,000 after purchasing an additional 336,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,147,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,696,000 after purchasing an additional 219,982 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

