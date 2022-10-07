ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,149.00

ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $533,681.46 and approximately $3,149.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0308 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s launch date was April 20th, 2021. ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,332,244 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official website is odinprotocol.io. The official message board for ODIN PROTOCOL is medium.com/@odinprotocol. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/odinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ODIN PROTOCOL has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 17,468,924.65951912 in circulation. The last known price of ODIN PROTOCOL is 0.03087267 USD and is down -9.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3,340.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://odinprotocol.io/.”

