OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.26

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.26 and traded as low as $8.41. OFS Capital shares last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 41,841 shares changing hands.

OFS Capital Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.93 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 63.06%. The business had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 million. Analysts forecast that OFS Capital Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

OFS Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFS Capital

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.04%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.49%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in OFS Capital by 59.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in OFS Capital by 122.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in OFS Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OFS Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in OFS Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. 18.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

Featured Articles

