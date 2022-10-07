OLA (OLA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $48,428.43

OLA (OLA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. OLA has a market cap of $48,428.43 and approximately $18,031.00 worth of OLA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OLA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, OLA has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OLA alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00145762 BTC.

About OLA

OLA launched on August 7th, 2021. OLA’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,416,283,058 tokens. The official website for OLA is olacity.com. The official message board for OLA is forum.olacity.com. OLA’s official Twitter account is @olacityoffical.

OLA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OLA (OLA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. OLA has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of OLA is 0.00001016 USD and is down -25.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,783.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://olacity.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OLA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OLA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OLA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OLA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.