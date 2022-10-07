Olive Cash (OLIVE) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $53,126.00

Olive Cash (OLIVE) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Olive Cash has a total market capitalization of $12,977.97 and $53,126.00 worth of Olive Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Olive Cash token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Olive Cash has traded down 56.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Olive Cash Token Profile

Olive Cash’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Olive Cash’s total supply is 6,408,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,073,286 tokens. The official message board for Olive Cash is olive-cash.medium.com. The official website for Olive Cash is olive.cash. Olive Cash’s official Twitter account is @olivecashbsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Olive Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Olive Cash (OLIVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Olive Cash has a current supply of 6,408,076 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Olive Cash is 0.00115317 USD and is down -48.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $7.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://olive.cash.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olive Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olive Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Olive Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

