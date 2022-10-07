Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lowered its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMCL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Omnicell by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,367,000 after acquiring an additional 443,378 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,691,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,011,000 after purchasing an additional 188,112 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,187,000 after buying an additional 92,567 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Omnicell by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 199,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,847,000 after buying an additional 65,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,093,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on OMCL shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on Omnicell from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.88.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,165,230.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,263.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,165,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $1,678,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,245. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell stock opened at $85.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 68.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.78 and a 12 month high of $187.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.08). Omnicell had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Omnicell’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

