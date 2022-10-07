Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $65.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.81. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.70.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.