ON (NYSE:ONON) Trading Down 7.1%

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.78 and last traded at $16.78. Approximately 29,023 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,289,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.

ONON has been the subject of several research reports. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ON from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ON from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ON from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in ON in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ON during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ON during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

