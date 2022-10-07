ON (NYSE:ONON) Trading Down 7.1%

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.78 and last traded at $16.78. Approximately 29,023 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,289,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ONON has been the subject of several research reports. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ON from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ON from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ON from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.
ON Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON
ON Company Profile
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ON (ONON)
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.