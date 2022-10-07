OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

OnTheMarket Stock Down 2.6 %

LON OTMP opened at GBX 75.50 ($0.91) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.00. OnTheMarket has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 130.22 ($1.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £56.72 million and a P/E ratio of 865.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.27.

About OnTheMarket

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, finds agents, retirement properties, student accommodation, farms, estates and land, and property valuation.

