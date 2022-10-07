OpenStream World One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10,722.00 (OSW)

OpenStream World (OSW) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. OpenStream World has a market capitalization of $34,979.24 and approximately $10,722.00 worth of OpenStream World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenStream World token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OpenStream World has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003281 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00145569 BTC.

OpenStream World Token Profile

OpenStream World’s launch date was November 17th, 2021. OpenStream World’s total supply is 680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,477,600 tokens. OpenStream World’s official Twitter account is @openstreamworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OpenStream World is openstream.world.

Buying and Selling OpenStream World

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenStream World (OSW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. OpenStream World has a current supply of 680,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of OpenStream World is 0.01005844 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://openstream.world/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenStream World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenStream World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenStream World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

