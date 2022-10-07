OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.78

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 21830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPKO Health Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68.

Insider Activity

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $309.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $801,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,956,694 shares in the company, valued at $451,030,829.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 950,000 shares of company stock worth $2,098,000 over the last 90 days. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPKO Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 27.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OPKO Health

(Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.