Opsens (TSE:OPS) Shares Up 0.8%

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.67 and last traded at C$2.66. 15,102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 126,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.64.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Opsens in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.30. The firm has a market cap of C$289.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.87.

Opsens ( TSE:OPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Opsens Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

