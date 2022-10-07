Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,562 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.5% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 70,615 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 23.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.3% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 57,182 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.1% during the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 45,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $64.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.55.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

