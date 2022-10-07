Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oragenics Price Performance

OGEN stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.25.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

