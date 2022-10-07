Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.63

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.63 and traded as low as $4.34. Orbia Advance shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Orbia Advance Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.63.

Orbia Advance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.0123 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, digital agricultural technologies, and related services; and data communications infrastructure, including conduits, and cables and fiber optics, as well as pressurized pipes for natural gas and other solutions.

