Orpea (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Stock Rating Lowered by AlphaValue

AlphaValue downgraded shares of Orpea (OTCMKTS:ORPEFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Orpea from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORPEF opened at $11.25 on Monday. Orpea has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $120.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.28.

ORPEA SA operates nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals. Its nursing home facilities provide personalized support services; and logistical and residential services, including accommodation, meals, and laundry and room cleaning, as well as various daily event, entertainment, and therapeutic workshop services.

