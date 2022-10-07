Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Barclays

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.9 %

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $66.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.44.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Otis Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,765,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 486,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,433,000 after acquiring an additional 18,712 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

