Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OTIC. HC Wainwright cut shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Otonomy from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.
Otonomy Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.51. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Otonomy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Otonomy by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 126,747 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Otonomy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Otonomy by 17.4% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 466,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.
Otonomy Company Profile
Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.
See Also
