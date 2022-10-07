Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OTIC. HC Wainwright cut shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Otonomy from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.51. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Otonomy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Otonomy by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 126,747 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Otonomy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Otonomy by 17.4% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 466,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.