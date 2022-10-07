Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$310.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.52 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.25-$10.60 EPS.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:OXM opened at $91.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.89. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.46. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $119.50.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.92 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OXM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.50.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

In other news, Director Carol B. Yancey acquired 500 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,239.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $270,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,226,834.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carol B. Yancey purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $45,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,239.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oxford Industries by 60.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Oxford Industries by 28.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Oxford Industries by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Oxford Industries by 52.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

