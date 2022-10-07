Palladiem LLC Acquires 7,005 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Palladiem LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for 2.6% of Palladiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of ARKK stock traded down $2.56 on Friday, hitting $37.61. 1,476,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,225,650. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $125.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.12.

