Palladiem LLC Has $216,000 Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Palladiem LLC decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,625,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 102,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.63. 58,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Stories

