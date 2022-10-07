Pando (PANDO) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $12.00 Million

Pando (PANDO) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Pando has a total market cap of $12.00 million and approximately $157,937.00 worth of Pando was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pando token can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pando has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003278 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010896 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009353 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Pando Token Profile

Pando’s launch date was July 1st, 2020. Pando’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Pando is pandosoftware.co. Pando’s official Twitter account is @softwarepando and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pando’s official message board is medium.com/pando-software.

Pando Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pando (PANDO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pando has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Pando is 0.00462785 USD and is down -6.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $130,518.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pandosoftware.co/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pando directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pando should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pando using one of the exchanges listed above.

