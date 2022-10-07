Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $115.00. The company traded as low as $68.16 and last traded at $68.17, with a volume of 5794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.81.

PZZA has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. OTR Global lowered shares of Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.77.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Insider Activity at Papa John’s International

In other news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $252,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Papa John’s International Trading Down 5.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Amundi increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 35.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 144,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after buying an additional 38,069 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the second quarter valued at about $1,901,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,339,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.96.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.70 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.