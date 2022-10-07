Parabolic Self Reported Market Cap Hits $86,657.52 (PARA)

Parabolic (PARA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Parabolic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Parabolic has traded up 10,300.2% against the dollar. Parabolic has a total market cap of $86,657.52 and approximately $41,710.00 worth of Parabolic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Parabolic Token Profile

Parabolic’s genesis date was October 1st, 2021. Parabolic’s total supply is 876,302,879,841 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,125,691,253 tokens. Parabolic’s official Twitter account is @parabolictoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Parabolic’s official website is parabolictoken.com.

Buying and Selling Parabolic

According to CryptoCompare, “Parabolic (PARA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Parabolic has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Parabolic is 0.0000001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://parabolictoken.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parabolic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parabolic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parabolic using one of the exchanges listed above.

