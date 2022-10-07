Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO) versus Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Critical Analysis

Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO – Get Rating) and Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Paradigm Oil and Gas and Idaho Strategic Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paradigm Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Idaho Strategic Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Paradigm Oil and Gas has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Idaho Strategic Resources has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Paradigm Oil and Gas and Idaho Strategic Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paradigm Oil and Gas $3.32 billion 0.00 -$495.10 million N/A N/A Idaho Strategic Resources $5.68 million 8.13 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

Idaho Strategic Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Paradigm Oil and Gas and Idaho Strategic Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A Idaho Strategic Resources -31.71% -21.53% -14.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Paradigm Oil and Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Idaho Strategic Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Idaho Strategic Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Paradigm Oil and Gas beats Idaho Strategic Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paradigm Oil and Gas

Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of oil and gas properties. It holds interests in 4 oil and gas leases covering approximately 934 net mineral acres located in the Wichita and Navarro counties of Texas. The company is headquartered in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida.

About Idaho Strategic Resources

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho. The company was formerly known as New Jersey Mining Company. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

