Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC) Insider Purchases A$14,577.50 in Stock

Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey Sam bought 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,577.50 ($10,194.06).

Geoffrey Sam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 5th, Geoffrey Sam bought 25,000 shares of Paragon Care stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,750.00 ($6,118.88).

Paragon Care Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Paragon Care Cuts Dividend

Paragon Care Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Paragon Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Paragon Care Limited supplies durable medical equipment, medical devices, and consumable medical products to health and aged care markets in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers clinical solutions for anaesthetists, intensivists, cardiac, vascular, and pain management; designs, manufactures, and distributes reagent red blood cells, monoclonal blood grouping reagents, and ancillary products for immunohaematology laboratories; and eye care products, such as ophthalmology and optometry, neonatal vision screening, and procedural kits.

