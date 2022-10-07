Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.31

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as 21.31 and last traded at 21.31, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 21.69.

Paramount Global Trading Down 2.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is 26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 30.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.42.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported 0.64 EPS for the quarter. Paramount Global had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of 7.78 billion for the quarter.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.57%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Paramount Global stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

