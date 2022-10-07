Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7.16 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token token can currently be purchased for about $8.05 or 0.00041125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $30.86 million and approximately $7.16 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003275 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s launch date was January 28th, 2020. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,832,828 tokens. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/chiliz. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @twitter and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is https://reddit.com/r/chiliz.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Chiliz platform. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 3,832,826 in circulation. The last known price of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is 8.08839579 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $5,387,768.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.