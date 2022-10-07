Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target Cut to $66.00

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by MKM Partners from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

PATK has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Patrick Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Patrick Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $46.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $87.78.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $1.89. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 45.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $1,268,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,760.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 303.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Patrick Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 163,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

