Patriot Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,111 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $82.67 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $134.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.42.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

