Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $281,000 Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,784 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,736,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,405,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 259.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 652,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,500,000 after purchasing an additional 471,372 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP opened at $96.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.81. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $107.10.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.