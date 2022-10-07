Patriot Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,607 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,831,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 43,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, PACK Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $587,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $36.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average of $40.67. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.72 and a 1 year high of $52.62.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.