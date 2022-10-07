Patriot Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $332.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $341.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total value of $532,364.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,570,408,215.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,656 shares of company stock valued at $70,321,787. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.82.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

