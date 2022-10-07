Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 122 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 110.9% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 231.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock opened at $113.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.82. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $106.29 and a twelve month high of $154.87.

