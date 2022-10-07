Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,774 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 200,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 753.6% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 73,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 64,733 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,114,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE TAP opened at $47.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.77. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

