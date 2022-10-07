Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 885 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in PayPal by 83.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after buying an additional 337,048 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 21.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 67.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 235.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $382,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Susquehanna lowered PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded PayPal to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.23.

PYPL stock opened at $94.42 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $273.51. The firm has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

