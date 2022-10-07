Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Up 4.1%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.97 and last traded at $13.92. 62,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,896,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PTEN. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $622.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $135,911.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 356,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,813,569.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $1,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,801,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,786,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $135,911.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 356,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,813,569.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,239 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 81,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,956,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 305,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Articles

